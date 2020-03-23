Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschooling Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Parents have begun the daunting task of homeschooling their children after classes closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Parents have begun the daunting task of homeschooling their children after classes closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Belfast Telegraph Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschooling #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/d1wmvm6Wxz https://t.co/XFDW6qwuoC 5 minutes ago