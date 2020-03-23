Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschooling

Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschooling

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschoolingParents have begun the daunting task of homeschooling their children after classes closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Three familiar Northern Ireland faces on coping with homeschooling #coronavirus #covid19 https://t.co/d1wmvm6Wxz https://t.co/XFDW6qwuoC 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.