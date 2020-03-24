Thank you to all our readers for supporting #NHSHeroes

Sally Bayless RT @sally_bayless: I'm so grateful to my readers! Thank you for supporting me on my writing journey! https://t.co/d3SGhR5aDY 3 hours ago

Mocha Girls Read with clean 🖐🏾🖐🏿 RT @AlgonquinYR: “This book was the love letter that all Librarians need and deserve. They are superheroes without capes, with the power of… 3 hours ago

Shantelle Wright Co-Sign! It takes a community and the work that you are doing now means so much to our scholars and families. Thank… https://t.co/LelkAdSRD1 3 hours ago

roy clevenger RT @lmchervinsky: All in-person book signings are postponed for now, so I designed this book plate (featuring a hound, obviously) to thank… 7 hours ago

Marilyn Rude RT @AnneSowards: with all that is going on in the world, I think people really need stories. Thank you, readers, for supporting Patricia Br… 9 hours ago

Samantha M. Bailey Congrats, everyone!! And thank you to all the readers supporting authors, especially now. ❤️ https://t.co/EPg3LhxeYr 9 hours ago

˚* ❀ RT @hozinuggets: hi! since i was bored i prepared a small gift to all my readers/moots. thank you for supporting me since day one, sana mag… 21 hours ago