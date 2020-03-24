Cwpwl o Wynedd yn gaeth ar long yn Ne America Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Nid yw Mair ac Arfon Jones o Lanllyfni wedi cael gadael eu llong bleser ers dechrau mis Mawrth. 👓 View full article

