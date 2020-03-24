How funerals are affected by UK coronavirus lockdown

With public gatherings being restricted to ten people or less, those who are dealing with funerals today are being put in an awfully tough spot. Many are being forced to choose who can be present for funeral and burial services, and that can be a taxing task.
