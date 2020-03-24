Global  

How funerals are affected by UK coronavirus lockdown

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
How funerals are affected by UK coronavirus lockdownAll social events, including weddings and baptisms, are to be stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but funerals can go ahead.
News video: Funeral services affected during coronavirus pandemic

 With public gatherings being restricted to ten people or less, those who are dealing with funerals today are being put in an awfully tough spot. Many are being forced to choose who can be present for funeral and burial services, and that can be a taxing task.

