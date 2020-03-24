How funerals are affected by UK coronavirus lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

All social events, including weddings and baptisms, are to be stopped in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but funerals can go ahead.



