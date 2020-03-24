Global  

The reasons you can go outside during coronavirus lockdown

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The reasons you can go outside during coronavirus lockdownShops permitted to stay open include supermarkets and other food shops, health shops, pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies, petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, bicycle shops, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks.
