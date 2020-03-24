Joe Wicks the Body Coach launches live PE lessons to do at home - how to watch

Hundreds of thousands of children across the UK and beyond tuned in for the first livestreamed PE lesson by Joe Wicks, the Body Coach on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this North Wales Pioneer The lessons were set up following the indefinite closure of schools last week due to social distancing measures https://t.co/2wdxyvxfyn 2 minutes ago Rhyl Journal Here’s how to get your kids involved with fun and interactive at home PE classes https://t.co/5e3IxpF57h 14 minutes ago LeaderLive.co.uk How your kids can take part in PE lessons at home with Joe Wicks @thebodycoach https://t.co/N8OuRsU0Sz 30 minutes ago chris poole RT @klAcademy: Just a reminder that Joe Wicks, The Body Coach launches his PE with Joe workout, today at 9am. @thebodycoach https://t.co/s… 45 minutes ago Liz RT @ChronicleLive: Thousands of children across the country took part this morning! https://t.co/aBPoQQTSul 2 hours ago Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma : Joe Wicks live school work out launching today on YouTube: Body Coach Joe Wicks today launches h… https://t.co/SosuiLIGPI 17 hours ago Tony Brown RT @northwaleslive: If you're home schooling and don't fancy standing in for the PE teacher, this might be just what you need https://t.co/… 17 hours ago Suzanne Schultz Pick Body Coach Joe Wicks launches live school PE lessons for children https://t.co/I23DC2mJay 19 hours ago