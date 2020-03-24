Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: 'Support the self-employed' MSPs tell chancellor

Coronavirus: 'Support the self-employed' MSPs tell chancellor

BBC News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Scottish government is demanding more support for self-employed workers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

132busroute

#GTTO RT @LEJ88: Current #coronavirus support for the self-employed: 🇳🇴 80% of average wage over last 3 years 🇧🇪 Up to €1,582 per month 🇫🇷 €1… 2 seconds ago

itsreallynothim

Larry RT @justcontracting: Up to £2,917/month Coronavirus support for the ‘self-employed’ *may be announced* according to this document - House o… 48 seconds ago

NUJScotland

NUJ Scotland RT @NUJofficial: Coronavirus - the self-employed need urgent support too - trade unions speak with one voice and call for immediate governm… 55 seconds ago

Famous_415

Famous4.15 RT @The_TUC: We’re glad the govt is funding wages for employees. But what about the millions of self-employed facing collapsing earnings?… 56 seconds ago

hannahclaydon13

💖🦈 HANNAH CLAYDON 🦈💖 UK Parliament: Create an emergency fund to support freelancers with Coronavirus income loss - Sign the Petition!… https://t.co/AuH5SrJv2b 1 minute ago

Eileenf86333314

Eileen flanagan RT @BBCScotlandNews: The Scottish government is demanding more support for self-employed workers affected by the #coronavirus outbreak. htt… 1 minute ago

whiterabbitjml

White Rabbit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @gezkc @lightacandleOTM @FunSoph @JimMFelton *To be passed on to Self-Employed people * Self Employment & Universa… https://t.co/MHd5GsOviM 2 minutes ago

theipaper

i newspaper RT @HugoGye: Package to help the self-employed likely later this week but Treasury still working on it - it's much more complicated than wa… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.