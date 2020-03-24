Global  

Scottish Government demands Coronavirus help for self-employed workers

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Scottish Government demands Coronavirus help for self-employed workersThe Scottish Government claims help "does not go far enough" for the self-employed.
 Many construction workers fear they might lose their jobs as they continue to work on building sites across the UK. The majority are self-employed and must work to be paid. They are among millions of self-employed workers calling for Government support.

