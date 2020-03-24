Mayor warns of ‘more lives lost’ if people ignore rules to avoid Tube travel Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said “we must stop all non-essential travel” as trains in the capital were still crowded on Tuesday despite Boris Johnson putting the UK on lockdown due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sue Crampton RT @EveningExpress: Mayor warns of ‘more lives lost’ if people ignore rules to avoid Tube travel https://t.co/aDgtAV3RZj https://t.co/04kD… 41 minutes ago Evening Express Mayor warns of ‘more lives lost’ if people ignore rules to avoid Tube travel https://t.co/aDgtAV3RZj https://t.co/04kDaFOnda 42 minutes ago