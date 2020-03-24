Global  

Can children of separated parents see both mum and dad during lockdown?

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Can children of separated parents see both mum and dad during lockdown?Michael Gove appeared on BBC Breakfast to clarify what he said moments earlier on Good Morning Britain.
Tweets about this

nuwandiss

Nuwan Dissanayaka RT @BBCBreakfast: “Children under the age of 18 can see both parents” On #BBCBreakfast Cabinet Minister Michael Gove corrects earlier comme… 51 seconds ago

pkennedy1949

peter kennedy Children with separated parents can visit both of them despite Covid-19 lockdown what on earth is wrong with your… https://t.co/EXKkssvlVS 2 minutes ago

NaomiChoySmith

Naomi Choy Smith To clarify, for those who asked: Children of separated or divorced parents CAN continue to visit both parents -… https://t.co/Ob1Ogp2MJi 15 minutes ago

RProud89

Proudy RT @RockcliffeFiles: I see Michael Gove has clarified that children under 18 can see both parents if they are separated and/or live apart.… 16 minutes ago

newsandstar

News & Star Children with separated parents CAN go to both homes after Gove confusion. #UKLockdown #CoronavirusUK… https://t.co/Gg2eFJQ3pL 16 minutes ago

