Strict new lockdown imposed as Kent COVID-19 cases soar to 79 - live updates

Kent and Sussex Courier Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Strict new lockdown imposed as Kent COVID-19 cases soar to 79 - live updatesThe Prime Minister announced firm rules as the latest figures show 335 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus have died.
