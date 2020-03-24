Mike Ashley offers to open Sports Direct but stop paying wages Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

MIKE Ashley has offered to open his Sports Direct stores to help public health but, as a compromise, will stop paying his staff. 👓 View full article

0

