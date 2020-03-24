Strict new social distancing guidelines unveiled by Waitrose Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Guidelines include limiting customer numbers, introducing ‘safe distance’ floor signage, and additional security while encouraging contactless shopping. Guidelines include limiting customer numbers, introducing ‘safe distance’ floor signage, and additional security while encouraging contactless shopping. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this