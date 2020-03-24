Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Government sends out ‘stay at home’ text messages as coronavirus lockdown begins

Government sends out ‘stay at home’ text messages as coronavirus lockdown begins

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A Government text message urging people to stay at home and providing details of the new coronavirus lockdown rules is being pushed out across the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Cancer victim Shannen Doherty slams those ignoring social distancing alerts

Cancer victim Shannen Doherty slams those ignoring social distancing alerts 00:38

 Shannen Doherty has urged fans and followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk UK government sends text message to everyone in UK ordering them to stay home https://t.co/kZ8pu7o4TF https://t.co/7ZBzOnCPpp 4 minutes ago

ForeignC

Foreign Confidential #UK government sends mass text message urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown  via… https://t.co/WFV55xFgUc 4 minutes ago

OzmaSommers

DorothyOzma Just got it... UK government sends mass text message urging people to stay at home https://t.co/T29RJGtyJ2 via https://t.co/iqXN4T0SjA 6 minutes ago

YDdraigGoch12

Y Ddraig Goch 🦊 @JohnPG0617 I just searched it. It's real https://t.co/CJy3ZQWATb 9 minutes ago

frLarousse2

frLarousse2 RT @DailyMailUK: UK government sends mass text message urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/5Rb7OcI0Bx 19 minutes ago

TechieMinx

Mıcнεʟʟεツ Government sends mass text urging people to stay at home during coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/oLILLcqsBa 22 minutes ago

Puddleglum55

Puddleglum Resolved ⭐ #FBPE RT @watermelon5ugar: Stay home and protect the NHS while the government sends NHS workers on packed public transport and doesn’t supply eno… 35 minutes ago

Lolly121306

LoquaciousLolly13 UK government sends mass text message urging people to stay at home I’ve not had one. https://t.co/tLgz98NNm9 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.