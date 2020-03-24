Global  

SNP MSP calls for probe into Alex Salmond 'conspiracy'

BBC News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Alex Neil says a judge should examine claims the Scottish government conspired to "do in" Alex Salmond.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults 00:45

 Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape. The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12...

