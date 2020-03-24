Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Chase star Paul Sinha's quiz teammate dies from coronavirus

The Chase star Paul Sinha's quiz teammate dies from coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Paying tribute to Jon Jacob, Paul wrote: "Woken up to the news that Jon Jacob, my friend and quiz teammate for the last decade, has succumbed to corona".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juliuskugonza07

kugonza RT @DailyMailUK: The Chase star Paul Sinha, 49, reveals his quiz teammate has died of coronavirus https://t.co/z37KL6MLbc 7 minutes ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. The Chase star Paul Sinha, 49, reveals his quiz teammate has died of coronavirus https://t.co/z37KL6MLbc 16 minutes ago

GemmaKelleher51

Gemma Kelleher Mirror Online: Chase star Paul Sinha's quiz teammate dies of coronavirus after he shows symptoms. https://t.co/IElAqGPE7y via @GoogleNews 33 minutes ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine #TheChase star revealed he believes he has coronavirus just two days before the death 💔 https://t.co/F5SRRZOLJQ 2 hours ago

CharlesFlynn4

Charles Flynn The Chase's Paul Sinha reveals friend has died of coronavirus https://t.co/2fkUbSOpX2 via @DailyMailCeleb 2 hours ago

Obv_DairyFree

ObviousDairyFree 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺 RT @Daily_Express: #TheChase star Paul Sinha speaks out as fellow quizzer dies from #coronavirus https://t.co/utQqmvomk7 https://t.co/r5Vnm… 3 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #TheChase star Paul Sinha speaks out as fellow quizzer dies from #coronavirus https://t.co/utQqmvomk7 https://t.co/r5VnmAYDsU 3 hours ago

hellomag

HELLO! "Woken up to the news that Jon Jacob, my friend and quiz teammate for the last decade, has succumbed to corona." https://t.co/5THNedA7Zm 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.