Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson's TV address

Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson's TV address

BBC News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's statement to the nation is the most watched broadcast for years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother’s Day Warning

Watch Live: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Conference Following Mother’s Day Warning

 As confirmed cases of coronavirus rise each day, Boris Johnson gives his daily press conference. The briefing follows prime minister’s warning urging families not to visit loved ones on Mother’s Day to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OllieLake3

Ollie Lake RT @tellymix: 27 MILLION viewers watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/FTyPYqvvnn https://t.c… 2 hours ago

tellymix

TellyMix 27 MILLION viewers watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/FTyPYqvvnn https://t.co/sXhVW7SqrR 2 hours ago

TellyMixNews

TellyMix Updates 27 MILLION viewers watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/r6HSasLATo https://t.co/DQV5cNPrKT 2 hours ago

ppjkis

phil Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson's TV address. It was on every channel at the same time, so it was… https://t.co/9BHH9sJMKQ 3 hours ago

DailyTucsonan

Daily Tucsonan Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson's TV address - BBC News https://t.co/RDNQA4dHsL via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson’s TV address – BBC News https://t.co/CL42xyOs40 3 hours ago

CharlesKerr2

Charles Kerr Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson's TV address https://t.co/rwPLydkUKt 3 hours ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Coronavirus: 27.1 million watch PM Boris Johnson’s TV address – BBC News https://t.co/voXE58e80j 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.