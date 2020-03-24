Global  

Coronavirus: UK ‘lockdown’ will last longer than three weeks, says Foster

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: UK ‘lockdown’ will last longer than three weeks, says FosterNorthern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster’s has said she believes the UK lockdown will go on past its initial three week period.
News video: London on lockdown in bid to stop spread of new coronavirus

London on lockdown in bid to stop spread of new coronavirus 00:50

 There were fewer people on the streets of the UK capital on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a three-week lockdown.View on euronews

