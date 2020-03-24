Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Limit for contactless payments to rise to £45 next week

Limit for contactless payments to rise to £45 next week

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Limit for contactless payments to rise to £45 next weekThe move comes after a number of retailers urged customers to consider contactless payments to reduce cash handling
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gemsie19

Gemsie RT @MartinSLewis: UK finance announcing contactless card spending limit to rise to £45 from 1 April, to reduce contact due to #COVIDー19, th… 6 minutes ago

MabelBr25051948

Mabel Bradley RT @boblister_poole: Contactless card payment limit to rise during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/KyshLKM1FL 13 minutes ago

boblister_poole

Bob For A Full Brexit Contactless card payment limit to rise during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/KyshLKM1FL 27 minutes ago

denise_tay

Denise Taylor RT @Chrisitv: The spending limit for contactless card payments will rise from £30 to £45 starting on April 1st. In this epidemic a lot of c… 27 minutes ago

craigwb

Craig Borysowich RT @PaymentsCanada: In #Payments Today: #Contactless spending limit to rise to £45 in the #UK amid virus outbreak; new U.S. legislation may… 42 minutes ago

LordBrexit

TimAWells RT @my90dayfatloss: Contactless card payment limit to rise during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/a9wUF2ZgZh via @MailOnline Just rememb… 1 hour ago

my90dayfatloss

Unique Mind Fat Loss Contactless card payment limit to rise during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/a9wUF2ZgZh via @MailOnline Just re… https://t.co/UaE3pEMhRZ 1 hour ago

dgwbirch

Dave "https://amzn.to/2PAH77m" Birch RT @mountainhippo: This doesn't sound right: "Mobile phone users can already make contactless payments above £30, if the retailer accepts,… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.