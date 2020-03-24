You Might Like

Tweets about this Sylvain Larocque Coronavirus: Bombardier shutdowns in Northern Ireland until April 20 https://t.co/J4H8IavqCh 40 minutes ago Michael Hughes RT @BelTel_Business: Bombardier shutdowns in Northern Ireland until April 20 #coronavirus | @rafehewitt https://t.co/Z9WdMVWeiv https://t.c… 4 hours ago BelTel Business Bombardier shutdowns in Northern Ireland until April 20 #coronavirus | @rafehewitt https://t.co/Z9WdMVWeiv https://t.co/dzrdR9iuAK 5 hours ago