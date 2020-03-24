Morrisons bans brazen customer for stealing hand sanitiser from help desk Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A shop worker at Morrisons was aghast when a bold customer leaned over the desk and snatched the hand santiser. A shop worker at Morrisons was aghast when a bold customer leaned over the desk and snatched the hand santiser. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Morrisons bans brazen customer for stealing hand sanitiser from help desk: https://t.co/M3Psus7Crq 37 minutes ago