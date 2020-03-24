Coronavirus map shows every case of Covid-19 in the UK Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It reveals outbreak hotspots in a online heat map updated in real time. It reveals outbreak hotspots in a online heat map updated in real time. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Swaraj Abhiyan RT @AnupamConnects: “We've a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isolate… 7 minutes ago amber RT @hulllive: Map shows every coronavirus case in UK https://t.co/zOoXEYtQ7M 49 minutes ago Hull Live Map shows every coronavirus case in UK https://t.co/zOoXEYtQ7M 54 minutes ago Concerned American RT @chargrille: WHO Director-General: “we have not seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing, which is the b… 2 hours ago Joe Doe Canada shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic. Trudea… https://t.co/agEkIcpbW6 5 hours ago Alucard Whereas in the UK we have had 6650 cases and 335 deaths. A 5.1% death rate. This shows one of two things. Either we… https://t.co/fflqY4JQXT 6 hours ago Sachin Chahal “We've a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isol… https://t.co/mHJbJpdPEW 7 hours ago Gilbert N RT @FridolinNzambi: "Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in contact with two day… 10 hours ago