Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus map shows every case of Covid-19 in the UK

Coronavirus map shows every case of Covid-19 in the UK

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus map shows every case of Covid-19 in the UKIt reveals outbreak hotspots in a online heat map updated in real time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swaraj_abhiyan

Swaraj Abhiyan RT @AnupamConnects: “We've a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isolate… 7 minutes ago

blacklab115

amber RT @hulllive: Map shows every coronavirus case in UK https://t.co/zOoXEYtQ7M 49 minutes ago

hulllive

Hull Live Map shows every coronavirus case in UK https://t.co/zOoXEYtQ7M 54 minutes ago

angelscookies

Concerned American RT @chargrille: WHO Director-General: “we have not seen an urgent enough escalation in testing, isolation & contact tracing, which is the b… 2 hours ago

JoeDoe92101907

Joe Doe Canada shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic. Trudea… https://t.co/agEkIcpbW6 5 hours ago

BhanaShamoon

Alucard Whereas in the UK we have had 6650 cases and 335 deaths. A 5.1% death rate. This shows one of two things. Either we… https://t.co/fflqY4JQXT 6 hours ago

SachinSChahal

Sachin Chahal “We've a simple message for all countries: test, test, test. Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isol… https://t.co/mHJbJpdPEW 7 hours ago

kellyro34879629

Gilbert N RT @FridolinNzambi: "Test every suspected case, if they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in contact with two day… 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.