Arts Council England announces £160m coronavirus support for cultural sector

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Arts Council England has set up a £160 million emergency support package to help the cultural sector deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
Tweets about this

SoniaBoue

Sonia Boué RT @an_artnews: Arts Council England @ace_national is making £160 million of emergency funding available for those individuals and organisa… 7 minutes ago

OutdoorArtsUK

OutdoorArtsUK IMPORTANT NEWS: @ace_national announces £160M #Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package for the arts: for NPOs (£90M),… https://t.co/7uC6VZ5Afh 15 minutes ago

BrumBusker

Morgan Philpott RT @WhatsOnStage: Arts Council England announces £160 million emergency fund package for organisations and individuals https://t.co/0EYXxKk… 31 minutes ago

ClownsIntl

Clowns International RT @OutdoorArtsPRO: BREAKING NEWS: @ace_national announces £160M #Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package for the arts: for NPOs (£90M), non-… 38 minutes ago

an_artnews

a-n News Arts Council England @ace_national is making £160 million of emergency funding available for those individuals and… https://t.co/SnZ5NO12OY 45 minutes ago

jodidob

Jo Dobbs RT @OutdoorArtsUK: BREAKING NEWS: @ace_national announces £160M #Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package for the arts: for NPOs (£90M), non-f… 1 hour ago

OutdoorArtsUK

OutdoorArtsUK BREAKING NEWS: @ace_national announces £160M #Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package for the arts: for NPOs (£90M),… https://t.co/sAHCNseNMl 1 hour ago

OutdoorArtsPRO

OutdoorArtsPRO BREAKING NEWS: @ace_national announces £160M #Coronavirus Emergency Funding Package for the arts: for NPOs (£90M),… https://t.co/BO0CLMUm3C 1 hour ago

