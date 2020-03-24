Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery

The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery

Bristol Post Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day deliveryYou can get vegetarian or meat eaters' boxes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreeningDonna

donna greening RT @LatestDealsUK: 🍞 Have you heard about the new Morrisons food boxes? You can get a box filled with some essentials straight to your door… 3 hours ago

stillawake

Joanna Booth RT @Broadbeak: The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/fwSTAfEGwt 12 hours ago

Broadbeak

Broadbeak The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/fwSTAfEGwt 13 hours ago

robkhan

rob khan such a good idea from Morrisons....food boxes for a fixed price (£35) delivered in chilled boxes (option of a veg b… https://t.co/zabjnrado0 13 hours ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/ztVGV1x9sj https://t.co/7tnusafA7L 17 hours ago

Alan13330897

Alan Donald @Morrisons I have ordered a food box the other day and paid £35 and haven't heard anything back from morrisons but you have taken the money 17 hours ago

LatestDealsUK

⚡️LatestDeals 🍞 Have you heard about the new Morrisons food boxes? You can get a box filled with some essentials straight to your… https://t.co/cXSaZwvqK7 18 hours ago

euph0ric_

Saffron RT @clairefp_: https://t.co/tMo7YYplzD morrisons have just released these two food boxes for those who are unable to get out and about/get… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.