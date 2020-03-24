The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

You can get vegetarian or meat eaters' boxes. You can get vegetarian or meat eaters' boxes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this donna greening RT @LatestDealsUK: 🍞 Have you heard about the new Morrisons food boxes? You can get a box filled with some essentials straight to your door… 3 hours ago Joanna Booth RT @Broadbeak: The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/fwSTAfEGwt 12 hours ago Broadbeak The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/fwSTAfEGwt 13 hours ago rob khan such a good idea from Morrisons....food boxes for a fixed price (£35) delivered in chilled boxes (option of a veg b… https://t.co/zabjnrado0 13 hours ago Bristol Biz The £35 food box from Morrisons with next day delivery https://t.co/ztVGV1x9sj https://t.co/7tnusafA7L 17 hours ago Alan Donald @Morrisons I have ordered a food box the other day and paid £35 and haven't heard anything back from morrisons but you have taken the money 17 hours ago ⚡️LatestDeals 🍞 Have you heard about the new Morrisons food boxes? You can get a box filled with some essentials straight to your… https://t.co/cXSaZwvqK7 18 hours ago Saffron RT @clairefp_: https://t.co/tMo7YYplzD morrisons have just released these two food boxes for those who are unable to get out and about/get… 20 hours ago