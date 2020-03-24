Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > David Walliams releases free audio books for kids on coronavirus lockdown

David Walliams releases free audio books for kids on coronavirus lockdown

Daily Record Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
David Walliams releases free audio books for kids on coronavirus lockdownThe popular author and TV star is encouraging families to 'sit down, take a break and enjoy 20ish minutes of pure fun'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrsWardBPS

Rachael Ward RT @MENnewsdesk: David Walliams is going to release one free audio book for children every day for the next 30 days https://t.co/g3cs3nhKs8 9 seconds ago

SmartTalkers

Libby Hill RT @gdmorewood: David Walliams releases 30 free audio stories for children ⁦@Claire_R123⁩ ⁦@Mellow_Pascoe⁩ ⁦@rlrossi64⁩ ⁦⁦@ModernCassie⁩ ⁦… 6 minutes ago

gj1023

Gary Johnson RT @Daily_Record: David Walliams releases free audio books for kids on coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/a23V004y7R 17 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record David Walliams releases free audio books for kids on coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/a23V004y7R 26 minutes ago

gdmorewood

Gareth D Morewood @PriestnallSch @Collins2011Lucy @Claire_R123 Also see https://t.co/fnNrz4DPf0 And https://t.co/q6ZsWh3MCW Stay safe G 🤗👍 29 minutes ago

Lothianchild

Lothian Childcare Solutions David Walliams releases 30 free audio stories for school children https://t.co/hROMDlTSwv #DavidWalliams 39 minutes ago

stmellonsprm

St Mellons Church in Wales Primary School David Walliams releases 30 free audio stories for school children - Manchester Evening News https://t.co/HuiFUgOgvZ 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.