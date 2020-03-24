Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus latest: 250,000 volunteers needed to help NHS fight COVID19

Coronavirus latest: 250,000 volunteers needed to help NHS fight COVID19

Cambridge News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: 250,000 volunteers needed to help NHS fight COVID19More than 35,000 extra NHS staff will also be joining the fight against the virus, including retired doctors and nurses returning to the service.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort

Prime Minister: 405,000 people volunteer in NHS coronavirus effort 00:50

 Boris Johnson said the Government was “massively ramping up” testing for coronavirus as he announced that 405,000 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.