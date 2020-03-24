Abercrombie & Fitch fires gay plus-size model after racist Black Lives Matter comments are unearthed Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Abercrombie & Fitch has fired its new gay plus-size model after racist comments about Black Lives Matter “extremists” were uncovered on his social media. Last month Michael McCauley was recruited for the fashion retailer’s ‘Face Your Fierce’ fragrance campaign, which celebrates “body... 👓 View full article

