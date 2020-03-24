Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A new Channel 5 documentary, April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes, includes interviews with investigating officers and April's family A new Channel 5 documentary, April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes, includes interviews with investigating officers and April's family 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this laiquah morgan RT @onthevibe: Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time https://t.co/KmRWVi0kmB 2 hours ago laiquah morgan Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time https://t.co/KmRWVi0kmB 2 hours ago Karrasamelia RT @NormanBrennan: So on Channel 5 now are the police taped interviews of Mark Bridger who abducted & Murdered Little Angel April Jones in… 3 hours ago Norman Brennan So on Channel 5 now are the police taped interviews of Mark Bridger who abducted & Murdered Little Angel April Jone… https://t.co/Bf8Wsyj2DI 3 hours ago Junkyard Fool @burnagedaydream Never got my head round that, or the “maddie lol” stuff. On a slightly related note, saw a trail… https://t.co/Lxb2nnSJDD 2 days ago