Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time

Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time

Wales Online Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first timeA new Channel 5 documentary, April Jones: The Interrogation Tapes, includes interviews with investigating officers and April's family
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

onthevibe

laiquah morgan RT @onthevibe: Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time https://t.co/KmRWVi0kmB 2 hours ago

onthevibe

laiquah morgan Police interviews of April Jones killer Mark Bridger aired for first time https://t.co/KmRWVi0kmB 2 hours ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia RT @NormanBrennan: So on Channel 5 now are the police taped interviews of Mark Bridger who abducted & Murdered Little Angel April Jones in… 3 hours ago

NormanBrennan

Norman Brennan So on Channel 5 now are the police taped interviews of Mark Bridger who abducted & Murdered Little Angel April Jone… https://t.co/Bf8Wsyj2DI 3 hours ago

Junkyard_Fool

Junkyard Fool @burnagedaydream Never got my head round that, or the “maddie lol” stuff. On a slightly related note, saw a trail… https://t.co/Lxb2nnSJDD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.