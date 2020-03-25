Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Wonder Woman 1984 release postponed by pandemic

Wonder Woman 1984 release postponed by pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Wonder Woman 1984 has become the latest film to have its release date postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Taylor Swift/Kanye West Drama, More Movie Release Dates Delayed & More | THR News

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Taylor Swift/Kanye West Drama, More Movie Release Dates Delayed & More | THR News 03:00

 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delayed, Kim Kardashian reignites drama with Taylor Swift on Twitter and more 'Love Is Blind' and 'The Circle' are headed to Netflix.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mu46867

Muhammad Usman RT @YahooEnt: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ release pushed until August, ‘In the Heights’ postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Bgn0PbBo… 1 minute ago

Dr_Ency

Roshan Kumar RT @Moviesr_net: `Wonder Woman 1984` #Release #Postponed due to #Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Zf8l32SVW2 #wonderwoman1984 #ww #coronav… 7 minutes ago

shead_game

게임하는 루스 RT @IGN: Warner Bros. has postponed the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to August 14. https://t.co/L5jfYk0txq https://t.co/SF… 8 minutes ago

VernardoLau

Valentino Lau RT @Variety_Film: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Pushed Until August, ‘In the Heights’ Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/Xrjo… 9 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #WonderWoman1984 release postponed. Looking forward to a brighter future ahead, says #GalGadot https://t.co/ZBSQx8F6Ga 13 minutes ago

wis10

WIS News 10 The studio also took several other films off its release schedule including the “Scooby-Doo” movie “Scoob," previou… https://t.co/PpPkrAaEWl 19 minutes ago

IGNSEA

IGN Southeast Asia Even @DCWonderWoman can't defeat the virus. #WonderWoman1984 #DC #WarnerBros https://t.co/7dd5DYtHfg 26 minutes ago

kytxcbs19

KYTX CBS19 Hollywood's spring release calendar has already vacated due to the virus, and major summer movies are also increasi… https://t.co/s3EHh0Hkqn 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.