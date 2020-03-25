Coronavirus: Bombardier and Wrightbus halt production for at least four weeks Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Bombardier and Wrightbus, two of Northern Ireland's biggest companies, have closed their sites until April 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bombardier and Wrightbus, two of Northern Ireland's biggest companies, have closed their sites until April 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

