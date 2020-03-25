Global  

How a huge coronavirus hospital at the NEC in Birmingham would work

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
How a huge coronavirus hospital at the NEC in Birmingham would workThe NEC in Birmingham said it "stands ready" and is "well equipped" to become a temporary hospital after reports suggested the site was another location being considered by the Government.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Medical activity at temporary coronavirus hospital in London

Medical activity at temporary coronavirus hospital in London 00:59

 Medical professionals have started descending on London’s ExCel centre to help tackle coronavirus. The building is being made into a temporary unit called the NHS Nightingale Hospital. It will have two wards, each with capacity for 2,000 people. Soldiers in fatigues were spotted at the exhibition...

