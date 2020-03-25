How a huge coronavirus hospital at the NEC in Birmingham would work
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () The NEC in Birmingham said it "stands ready" and is "well equipped" to become a temporary hospital after reports suggested the site was another location being considered by the Government.
Medical professionals have started descending on London’s ExCel centre to help tackle coronavirus. The building is being made into a temporary unit called the NHS Nightingale Hospital. It will have two wards, each with capacity for 2,000 people. Soldiers in fatigues were spotted at the exhibition...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Q Patriot ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ RT @BeachMilk: CHINESE BILLIONAIRE Liu Dian Bo has just closed closed 34 Australian private hospitals, and sacked 800 staff just as Chinese… 2 minutes ago
Jim Montgomery RT @NikolovScience: Media tells us that hospitals across US are running out of capacity due to a huge influx of COVID19 patients.
However,… 16 minutes ago
BeachMilk CHINESE BILLIONAIRE Liu Dian Bo has just closed closed 34 Australian private hospitals, and sacked 800 staff just a… https://t.co/OFiX4pBVuC 19 minutes ago
Lawrence Waite RT @ForcesNews: New pictures have been released showing military personnel helping to build the temporary hospital at London's ExCel Centre… 28 minutes ago