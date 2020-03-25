Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Our Girl star Michelle Keegan strips off for naked shower scene

Our Girl star Michelle Keegan strips off for naked shower scene

Daily Record Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Our Girl star Michelle Keegan strips off for naked shower sceneMichelle stood in the shower as her character Georgie Lane had a moment of reflection in the explosive start to series four
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Our Girl star Michelle Keegan strips off for naked shower scene: https://t.co/NiPee4uKM5 16 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Inside Our Girl star Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s luxurious Essex home https://t.co/feh5qFbj2g https://t.co/zXFb4wOgkw 16 hours ago

RushReads

RushReads Michelle Keegan hilariously interrupted by barking dog in lavish bedroom: Our Girl star Michelle Keegan, who had cl… https://t.co/xDQDMeJeIL 22 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #OurGirl star Michelle Keegan apologises as #ThisMorning interview interrupted - ‘It’s all going wrong’ https://t.co/E2KFRAj3M7 23 hours ago

Stephen00019872

Stephen @michkeegan Your absolute star Michelle' Keegan your brilliant actress can't wait to see &our girl xxxxx 2 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Michelle Keegan wants Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon to replace her in Our Girl https://t.co/VC1IWLR0n7 2 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Michelle Keegan wants Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon to replace her in Our Girl https://t.co/VC1IWLzoYx 2 days ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record .@michkeegan has paid her respects to Scottish medic Lance Corporal Brodie Gillon. https://t.co/iUh4cVumIk 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.