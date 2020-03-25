Global  

Houses of Parliament will shut down in emergency coronavirus move

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Houses of Parliament will shut down in emergency coronavirus moveCommons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House to rise until April 21 which will be debated by Lords and given Royal Assent.
