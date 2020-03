Houses of Parliament will shut down in emergency coronavirus move

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House to rise until April 21 which will be debated by Lords and given Royal Assent.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kata Liz York Houses of Parliament will shut down tonight in emergency move because of coronavirus outbreak - Hull Live - https://t.co/jOL1gnxVZ0 3 hours ago wolf on a bridge I’m wondering if the bar in the Houses of Parliament will be shut? 5 days ago Tracey Will the old boys club at the Houses of Parliament shut too? @BorisJohnson 5 days ago The left is always wrong @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson @MattHancock Shut the bars restaurants in the Houses of Parliament, stop the over 70s go… https://t.co/wrtAN602bE 6 days ago