Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Michelle Visage isn’t comfortable being labelled ‘bisexual’ despite having slept with both men and women

Michelle Visage isn’t comfortable being labelled ‘bisexual’ despite having slept with both men and women

PinkNews Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Michelle Visage isn’t comfortable calling herself bisexual, explaining that while she has slept with both men and women, she feels the label doesn’t quite apply to her for some reason. “No,” she told The Guardian when asked if she identifies as bisexual, “when I grew up, that wasn’t a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.