A makeshift NHS hospital will open at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London.

You Might Like

Tweets about this UnnamedOutsider RT @DefenceHQ: #FactCheck There are some reports that the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre will be a military run field hospita… 27 seconds ago Janis RT @DefenceHQ: Military planners and engineers are working hand in hand with @NHSuk to support the development of the NHS Nightingale Hospi… 2 minutes ago ゆきまさかずよし BBC News - Coronavirus: ExCel centre hospital conversion begins https://t.co/VLb1TKG8Ua 6 minutes ago MillyJam RT @ForcesNews: 📌 Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus 📌 Military assist with turning ExCel centre into a new hospital 📌 Three US sail… 8 minutes ago Bilal Jamshedson RT @guardian: NHS plans to turn ExCeL centre into coronavirus hospital https://t.co/ZLwbZJe8kB 11 minutes ago Rebecca Grossman RT @KKCheng4: V important development. In Wuhan they realised early into the epidemic that family clusters were big problems. Field hospita… 12 minutes ago