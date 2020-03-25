Global  

Coronavirus: ExCel centre hospital conversion begins

BBC News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A makeshift NHS hospital will open at the ExCel exhibition centre in east London.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: London's ExCel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

London's ExCel Centre to become coronavirus hospital 01:39

 Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the ExCel Exhibition Centre in London that could eventually house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

unnamedoutsider

UnnamedOutsider RT @DefenceHQ: #FactCheck There are some reports that the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel Centre will be a military run field hospita… 27 seconds ago

GabouryJa

Janis RT @DefenceHQ: Military planners and engineers are working hand in hand with @NHSuk to support the development of the NHS Nightingale Hospi… 2 minutes ago

Kyukimasa

ゆきまさかずよし BBC News - Coronavirus: ExCel centre hospital conversion begins https://t.co/VLb1TKG8Ua 6 minutes ago

Millymole

MillyJam RT @ForcesNews: 📌 Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus 📌 Military assist with turning ExCel centre into a new hospital 📌 Three US sail… 8 minutes ago

muhiminur

Bilal Jamshedson RT @guardian: NHS plans to turn ExCeL centre into coronavirus hospital https://t.co/ZLwbZJe8kB 11 minutes ago

rebgross

Rebecca Grossman RT @KKCheng4: V important development. In Wuhan they realised early into the epidemic that family clusters were big problems. Field hospita… 12 minutes ago

