Colleagues save binman from drowning after he falls into lake Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Dave Rogers, 40, was saved by quick-thinking colleagues when he suffered a seizure and toppled into the water as he walked home from a shift at Lamby Way recycling centre in Cardiff Dave Rogers, 40, was saved by quick-thinking colleagues when he suffered a seizure and toppled into the water as he walked home from a shift at Lamby Way recycling centre in Cardiff 👓 View full article

