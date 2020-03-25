Police use megaphone to order people to stay indoors Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Derbyshire police have said that although the advice was given in an unorthodox way, the meaning behind it still stands. Derbyshire police have said that although the advice was given in an unorthodox way, the meaning behind it still stands. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this