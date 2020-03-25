Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > London City Airport to suspend operations as demand for air travel plummets

London City Airport to suspend operations as demand for air travel plummets

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
London City Airport will suspend its operations until the end of April, amid a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

McWhirterAlex

Alex McWhirter @DinooMarino @LondonCityAir @mike_carrivick That's what @BTUK has reported. Note that LCY *may* it's rumoured be us… https://t.co/il4wo3Pwbp 6 minutes ago

salesandtonic

Sales and Tonic New post from Jenni Reid. London City Airport to suspend all commercial and private flights https://t.co/fJB7sdm712 14 minutes ago

srndipitousgirl

serendipitousgirl RT @BTUK: London City Airport has announced it is closing to all flights from today #coronavirus https://t.co/8AYzfdrFmc 20 minutes ago

ExaminerBiz

Irish Examiner Business London City Airport to suspend operations as demand for air travel plummets https://t.co/StGYt6RwXu 22 minutes ago

muralikrishr

முரளி RT @PeninsulaQatar: London City Airport will suspend all commercial & private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April followi… 23 minutes ago

fortisinvest

Fortis Investment London City Airport to suspend all commercial and private flights https://t.co/Kd825JMi3V https://t.co/IKiuQFlJXP 24 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News London City Airport to suspend operations as demand for air travel plummets 25 minutes ago

BTUK

Business Traveller London City Airport has announced it is closing to all flights from today #coronavirus https://t.co/8AYzfdrFmc 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.