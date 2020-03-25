Universal Credit waiting times exceed an hour as over 500,000 apply for benefit

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trading Standards RT @CABNewForest: Anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit should call the Universal Credit Help to Claim line on 0800 14484… 47 minutes ago Citizens Advice New Forest Anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit should call the Universal Credit Help to Claim line on 0800… https://t.co/lHBv1rS0mb 48 minutes ago sarah beagley RT @BenStatman: Current call waiting times... HMRC Self Assessment: 2 minutes / Barclays Business: 2 hours / Universal Credit: 2 days #lock… 52 minutes ago James Wright RT @TraffordCouncil: We are currently receiving a large number of calls to do with Universal Credit. To help us keep waiting times to a min… 2 hours ago Bad Putty Tat #UniversalCredit waiting times exceed an hour as over 500,000 apply for benefit https://t.co/wyMsrO6gnh 3 hours ago Trafford Council We are currently receiving a large number of calls to do with Universal Credit. To help us keep waiting times to a… https://t.co/bWcOyMENna 3 hours ago Duncan Exley A recurring issue with #Corona-related financial relief is waiting times. (5 wks for universal credit, until June f… https://t.co/QSkCs4JFQG 3 hours ago Irfan RT @gemziebeth: Having lost a regular contract today, I’m sat in the queue for universal credit and there are 29450 people in the queue ahe… 14 hours ago