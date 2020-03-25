Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: 405,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers, Boris Johnson says

Coronavirus: 405,000 people have signed up to be NHS volunteers, Boris Johnson says

Independent Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Some 405,000 people have answered the government's call for volunteers to help the NHS cope with coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

 Following yesterday’s announcement of a temporary hospital and 250,000 NHS volunteers, Boris Johnson gives his daily update. Much excitement today has been centred round a nearly-ready antibody test and the last PMQs before parliament’s recess.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beys_yonce

L RT @MattHancock: NEWS: We’re delighted that overnight 170,000 people have signed up to volunteer to support our NHS tackling #coronavirus.… 1 minute ago

NCnaturedrill

Jeremy Philips RT @businessinsider: 405,000 people in the UK have signed up as NHS volunteers in the last 24 hours, Boris Johnson says https://t.co/rlccNC… 2 minutes ago

jammiestdodgers

Dr James S Waldron RT @SonaliKinra: Thank you to all who have signed up as #nhsvolunteers #YourNHSNeedsYou More than 400,000 people sign up as NHS volunteer… 7 minutes ago

Polly_Politics

Polly Politics RT @LBCNews: Boris Johnson: 405,000 people have signed up to join NHS volunteer army in 24 hours #CoronavirusLockdownUK https://t.co/5TRlK6… 7 minutes ago

knightofthecrow

#GenStrike2020 RT @theserfstv: 405,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the NHS. While Boris Johnson threatened the lives of millions of people wit… 8 minutes ago

SonaliKinra

Sonali Kinra Thank you to all who have signed up as #nhsvolunteers #YourNHSNeedsYou More than 400,000 people sign up as NHS vo… https://t.co/lMLdV5iF0F 10 minutes ago

sandrahamza

Sandra Hamza RT @addicted2newz: Wow! This is truly incredible. To all the wonderful people who have signed up to this....THANK YOU! 🥰👏👏👏👏 #NHSVoluntee… 11 minutes ago

NatalieABrand

Natalie Brand RT @CBSEveningNews: "God bless them -- 40,000 people have signed up as a 'surge health care force,'" @NYGovCuomo says after calling on reti… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.