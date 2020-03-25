Global  

Lee Mack unwell for 10 days and self-isolating at home

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Lee Mack is self-isolating and has been feeling unwell for 10 days, a representative has confirmed.
