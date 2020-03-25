Global  

405,000 volunteers have signed up in one day to help the NHS

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister says volunteers helping the NHS and virus victims are 'absolutely crucial'.
News video: Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers

Covid-19: A quarter of a million people in the UK urged to become volunteers 01:28

 Some 250,000 volunteers in good health are being recruited by the Government to help vulnerable people – while the ExCeL Centre in London will be converted into a new NHS hospital, Matt Hancock has announced.

