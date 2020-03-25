Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules?

How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules?

The Argus Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
FINES of £30 will be given to people who don't follow the government's UK lockdown measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PyramidHead76

Neil Crump @dinamche Says here they expect to get the powers today https://t.co/Qcerlo0EVI But still not clear how they’ll be… https://t.co/r1L7jvM366 3 hours ago

thebridportnews

Bridport & Lyme News Fines of £30 will be given to people who don't follow the government's UK lockdown measures. https://t.co/hLHSWEbTsw 3 hours ago

SwarbrickHT

Susan Swarbrick £30 fines for people who ignore coronavirus lockdown - what you need to know https://t.co/lycsK64K7X 5 hours ago

SouthWestFarmer

South West Farmer People could end up in court if they fail to pay the fines https://t.co/D4k32rAPsy 6 hours ago

wondimu7

wondimu Qannoo wadajo A LOCKDOWN in the UK has meant people have been told to remain at home as much as possible to stop the spread of co… https://t.co/R8ZuVDMvB4 6 hours ago

ThePacket

Packet Newspapers £30 fines for people who ignore coronavirus lockdown - what you need to know https://t.co/4Ot1zn7a1Q 7 hours ago

iainrm70

Iain Rankin RT @WiltshireNews: How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules? https://t.co/LA4Rp7MIr7 19 hours ago

WiltshireNews

Wiltshire News How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules? https://t.co/LA4Rp7MIr7 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.