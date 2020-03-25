FINES of £30 will be given to people who don't follow the government's UK lockdown measures.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Neil Crump @dinamche Says here they expect to get the powers today https://t.co/Qcerlo0EVI But still not clear how they’ll be… https://t.co/r1L7jvM366 3 hours ago Bridport & Lyme News Fines of £30 will be given to people who don't follow the government's UK lockdown measures. https://t.co/hLHSWEbTsw 3 hours ago Susan Swarbrick £30 fines for people who ignore coronavirus lockdown - what you need to know https://t.co/lycsK64K7X 5 hours ago South West Farmer People could end up in court if they fail to pay the fines https://t.co/D4k32rAPsy 6 hours ago wondimu Qannoo wadajo A LOCKDOWN in the UK has meant people have been told to remain at home as much as possible to stop the spread of co… https://t.co/R8ZuVDMvB4 6 hours ago Packet Newspapers £30 fines for people who ignore coronavirus lockdown - what you need to know https://t.co/4Ot1zn7a1Q 7 hours ago Iain Rankin RT @WiltshireNews: How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules? https://t.co/LA4Rp7MIr7 19 hours ago Wiltshire News How much are the fines for breaking UK's coronavirus lockdown rules? https://t.co/LA4Rp7MIr7 19 hours ago