Coronavirus: Scottish diplomat Steven Dick dies in Hungary Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Steven Dick, 37, who worked at the British Embassy in Budapest, died on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael RT @GicAriana: 37 year old Scottish diplomat Steven Dick dies of the #coronavirus. #COVID19 doesn’t just take the old, but also the young.… 26 seconds ago ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць 37 year old Scottish diplomat Steven Dick dies of the #coronavirus. #COVID19 doesn’t just take the old, but also th… https://t.co/dHXRjdQMy4 7 minutes ago studi bressan BBC News - Coronavirus: Scottish diplomat Steven Dick dies in Hungary https://t.co/JxKiJON2xe 20 minutes ago The Scottish Sun Top Scottish diplomat dies of coronavirus in Hungary aged 37 https://t.co/k0aXEXpdvI https://t.co/b9Qa0J4fhJ 2 hours ago