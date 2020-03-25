Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > When the clocks will go forward in 2020 and why we change them

When the clocks will go forward in 2020 and why we change them

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
When the clocks will go forward in 2020 and why we change themWhen the clocks will go forward, whether we lose an hour and why we change the clocks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EmilyRose_Crg

Emily Rose Craig The clocks going forward is so***because it's still dark when I go into work now but now it's even darker when I… https://t.co/wQzokmXVnd 4 hours ago

Irishchancer1

Yawner Did you all remember to put your clocks forward , summer is coming , that's when the world will go nuts with cabin… https://t.co/Efpk1381L8 5 hours ago

tigeralice2

tiger alice Why is it when the clocks go forward the weather goes back to winter. At least the wine will stay cool outside.😀 6 hours ago

tfwJev

Self Isolation EXPERT Clocks went forward last night. I set mine to July 2024, when we will finally be allowed out of our homes. 7 hours ago

mikrobbh

gem⁷ saw baek !! 😭 just confused myself thinking abt when self portrait will be out uk time n just realised the clocks went forward 💀 10 hours ago

Chadsgrove

Chadsgrove School RT @bagbooks: Join us! Sunday, 11am - A Day At The Seaside on our Facebook Live! To ease the shock of losing an hour in bed tomorrow when… 10 hours ago

Lou_Fox

Lou Fox 🐝 So the clocks have gone forward by only an hour And my body is asking ‘food, walk or shower?’ The voice in my head… https://t.co/SxxxjO4biO 11 hours ago

KakarlaNarendr1

Narendra_Kakarla RT @UniteFr: On Sunday, 29th March at 1 am we are moving to British Summer Time (BST). The clocks move forward an hour, and we will remain… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.