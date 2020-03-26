Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son’s Instagram account

Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son’s Instagram account

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Kourtney Kardashian said she deleted her 10-year-old son’s Instagram account because he is too young for social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mason Disick spills the tea on Aunty Kylie in Instagram Live

Mason Disick spills the tea on Aunty Kylie in Instagram Live 01:25

 First Britney's son, now Kourtney Kardashian's son go on Instagram rants - are celebrity kids out of control?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lifelovemusiq

Aries babe 3/23 🤍 RT @livekomik: Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted 10-Year-Old Son Mason Disick’s Instagram Account https://t.co/Jdh9rbLUOh 1 hour ago

katie_duckworth

Catherine Marie RT @HodaAndJenna: Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son's Instagram page https://t.co/sijRPMQ1nG 3 hours ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son's Instagram page https://t.co/sijRPMQ1nG 3 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son's Instagram page https://t.co/Y7X1STWfK1 7 hours ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Kourtney Kardashian explains why she deleted 10-year-old son’s Instagram account https://t.co/qrKNWRwG5t https://t.co/ZdvN0AEjtu 12 hours ago

livekomik

The Internet Is Undefeated Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted 10-Year-Old Son Mason Disick’s Instagram Account… https://t.co/EViy2TUijc 14 hours ago

danar63

Danar63 Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted 10-Year-Old Son Mason Disick’s Instagram Account… https://t.co/Uzht8AIfwa 15 hours ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Son Mason’s Instagram Account After Talking About Kylie Jenner A… https://t.co/4iSvhgMcxU 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.