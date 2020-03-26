Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Full list of Dedicated shopping hours for NHS, elderly and vulnerable at UK supermarkets

Full list of Dedicated shopping hours for NHS, elderly and vulnerable at UK supermarkets

Hereford Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Supermarket chains have launched dedicated shopping hours for the NHS, plus elderly and vulnerable customers to buy the essentials they need during the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe

More stores offer senior-only shopping hours, local expert warns that might not be safe 01:12

 As more grocery stores and pharmacies offering senior-only shopping hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local expert warns that while these stores have the best intentions, the new policies could be causing more harm than good.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TCGCleric

Sean Bowley #DnD, the game where I make a full shopping list of items all on the assumption that I can buy a cute donkey to car… https://t.co/QvvBYT1A0K 4 hours ago

debspwwales

Debs This is all done with good intentions but how do you expect the elderly and vunerable to get there so early. Some d… https://t.co/MBKhznValF 18 hours ago

helpandkindness

#HelpAndKindness RT @Dorsetecho: Here's all the different opening times https://t.co/9bNLAS2Jwb 1 day ago

Dorsetecho

Dorset Echo Here's all the different opening times https://t.co/9bNLAS2Jwb 1 day ago

Sandbach

Antoinette Sandbach RT @winsfordnews: The full list of dedicated supermarket shopping hours for NHS, elderly and vulnerable https://t.co/alddZnrTMw https://t.c… 3 days ago

MisterVMCFeegs

Vincent Clark What are the shopping hours for NHS workers, plus elderly and vulnerable at all major supermarkets? https://t.co/1Lh8ke6fvi 3 days ago

Ozzie_Adam_72

Adam RT @Observer_Owl: A round-up of all the special shopping hours at supermarkets https://t.co/DjzFl8kKtY 4 days ago

ELondonGuardian

East London Guardian A round-up of all the special shopping hours at supermarkets https://t.co/Qh8qZpVeKp 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.