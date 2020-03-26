Global  

UK coronavirus will peak by Easter - but only if Brits stick to lockdown

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said cases will rise for “two to three weeks” then fall if Brits respect the lockdown.
