UK coronavirus will peak by Easter - but only if Brits stick to lockdown Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said cases will rise for “two to three weeks” then fall if Brits respect the lockdown. 👓 View full article

