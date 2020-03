Kate McKinnon to star in scripted spin-off of Tiger King, the true crime doc about a gay redneck who owns hundreds of tigers Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The story of Joe Exotic, the criminal gay polygamist redneck exotic animal breeder at the heart of Netflix documentary Tiger King, is set to get a drama adaptation. SNL star Kate McKinnon is reportedly in line to play Carole Baskin – the CEO of Big Cat Rescue who the zoo owner was jailed for attempting …... 👓 View full article

