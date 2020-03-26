Coronavirus in Herefordshire: Lifeline for self-employed Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A financial package aimed at helping self-employed workers get through the coronavirus crisis will be announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. 👓 View full article

